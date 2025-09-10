9/10/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: 2300 Arena

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tazz

—

Match 1 – Grudge Match

Adam Page vs. Josh Alexander (w/Don Callis, Lance Archer, and Rocky Romero)

They exchange shots from the start, and then Page beats Alexander down in the corner. Alexander comes back with a boot to the face and takes Page down from behind. Alexander applies an ankle lock, but Page sends him to the apron and drops him to the floor with a clothesline. Page jumps over the ropes, but Alexander drops him with a right hand. Alexander slams Page into the apron and follows with a brain-buster. Alexander gets back into the ring and goes for a cross-body with Page on the apron, but Page dodges and sends Alexander to the floor.

Page eventually clotheslines Alexander over the barricade and then gets him back into the ring. Alexander comes back with an uppercut and rakes Page’s eyes. Page comes back with chops, but Alexander delivers an elbow strike and wraps Page in the ropes with a cross-face. Page comes back with a few shots of his own and sends Alexander to the floor. Page gets him back into the ring and sets up for the Buckshot Lariat, but Alexander ducks out of the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page chops Alexander in the corner. Alexander comes back with a shoulder tackle and a boot to the face, and then delivers a corner clothesline. Page comes back with elbow strikes and follows with a fall-away slam. Page delivers a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Page kicks Alexander in te face and goes for the Buckshot, but Alexander ducks and delivers a series of German suplexes, including one on the apron. Alexander goes for another one in the entranceway, but Page lands on his feet and delivers an elbow strike.

Page suplexes Alexander into the barricade, and both men get back into the ring at the nine count. They exchange shots and Page delivers a Liger Bomb for a two count. Page sets Alexander up top and climbs. Alexander counters out and picks Page up, but Page delivers elbow strikes. Alexander counters back and delivers an avalanche rolling senton for a two count. Alexander applies an ankle lock, but Page gets to the ropes. Alexander goes for the C4 Spike on the apron, but Page counters and delivers the Deadeye. Page follows with a moonsault press and gets Alexander back into the ring. Page gets on the apron, but Archer goes after him as Callis distracts the referee.

Page sends Romero down onto Archer, and then Page delivers an elbow strike to Alexander. Page shoves him away, and delivers the Buckshot for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Page says he did not spill gallons of blood to win the title just to have guys like MJF change stipulations on him and to have guys like Callis send all of his guys to take him out. Page says he is here for the ‘W’ in AEW and is the AEW Men’s World Champion because of it. He is then interrupted by the AEW TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher, who is with Callis.

Fletcher says what Page just said doesn’t matter, because while Page does hold the title, the Don Callis Family runs AEW. Fletcher says he threw out a proposal to Page on Collision, and he has not heard a response. Page says Fletcher is lucky he doesn’t had him life-flighted out after what he did last week, but he understands why Fletcher did what he did to make a point. Page tells Fletcher if he wants to make another point, he needs to get in the ring and look him in the eyes.

Fletcher gets into the ring and asks Page what he has to say. Page says he sees someone full of potential in Fletcher and someone who has what it takes to be successful in AEW. Page says Fletcher can talk, he is fast, and he is strong, and he sees himself six years ago when he looks at Fletcher. Page says Fletcher is not ready, and Fletcher responds and says he decides when his prime is, and it’s right now. Fletcher says he is ready, and he is ready now. Page says if Fletcher really wants it and thinks he can carry the company, he will give him a shot at All Out.

Page says he also needs something from Fletcher, and that is for Fletcher to earn it and to face him alone. Page says he needs Fletcher to leave Callis and the Family backstage. Fletcher says Page thinks that will make a difference, but Page has his word that it will be man versus man at All Out and that he will leave as the AEW World Champion.

—

Footage of MJF costing Mark Briscoe his match against Konosuke Takeshita this past Saturday on Collision airs. After, a promo from MJF from the parking lot at Collision airs. MJF says he hates Briscoe and then talks about being married the day before Collision. MJF says his wife said they would be done if he left, and says he has been married to violence long before and no honeymoon can start as long as Briscoe lives. MJF says he will walk down the aisle on this Saturday’s Collision and accept whatever stipulation Briscoe names for their match at All Out.

—

Earlier today, Renee Paquette interviews The Young Bucks about being in a match for $500,000 later tonight. They talk about what they’d spend the money on, and then try to sit at a table with Dark Order. Dark Order turn them away, and then they go sit by Brandon Cutler. Cutler tells them to shut up and leaves the table. Jon Moxley walks up and sits with them. Moxley says nothing has changed, and they are Matt and Nick Jackson, the best tag team in the world. Moxley tells them to show up to win and says they can have all the money if they do.

—

Match 2 – Tag Team Match

Alex Windsor and Riho vs. Emi Sakura and Mercedes Mone

Riho and Mone start the match, and then she and Sakura double-team Riho in the corner as Sakura tags in. Sakura tosses Riho across the ring by her hair, and then slams her down and gets a two count. Riho comes back with a dropkick, but Sakura delivers a chop. Sakura charges, but Riho trips her into the ropes and delivers an Area Code Kick before tagging in Windsor. Windsor takes Sakura down and goes for the cover, but Sakura kicks out at two. Windsor takes Sakura to the corner and tags Riho back in. Windsor and Riho double-team Mone, and then Windsot throws Riho into Mone and Sakura in the corners.

Riho delivers an elbow strike to Mone from Windsor’s back, and then takes Sakura down with a snap-mare. Riho applies a single-leg Boston Crab, but Mone pulls Sakura to the ring. Windsor and Riho drop Sakura and Mone with dives to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mone has Riho in a rear choke as she drives her knees into her back. Mone delivers double knees in the corner and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out at two. Riho comes back with shots to Mone’s midsection and drops her with a hurricanrana. Riho kicks Mone in the face and drops Sakura with a shot. Windsor tags in and delivers shots to Mone into the corner. Windsor drops Mone with a shoulder tackle and guillotines her over the top rope. Riho tags back in and delivers a low dropkick to Mone and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two.

Mone comes back with an up kick and tags in Sakura. Sakura connects with a back senton and goes for the cover, but Windsor breaks it up. Windsor gets sent to the outside and Riho takes Sakura down and gets a two count as Mone breaks it up. Mone delivers a knee to Windsor, but Windsor comes back with a Sharpshooter on Mone in the ropes. Riho locks Sakura in a single-leg Boston Crab, and Sakura taps out.

Winners: Alex Windsor and Riho

—

Renee interviews Ricochet and GOA in the parking garage. Ricochet says the Hurt Syndicate are cowards, but how about an agreement tonight. Ricochet says he will have GOA stay in the back if Bobby Lashley and MVP stay in the back instead of accompanying Shelton Benjamin to the ring. Ricochet says he will embarrass Benjamin tonight, and all three of them will do the same to the Syndicate at All Out.

—

A video package for the feud between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and FTR airs, and then FTR and Stokely come to the ring. Stokely says the match at All Out will not be a dream match, but it will be a fight. Dax Harwood says if someone wants to fight, they can get into the ring, and then he gets into a fan’s face at ringside. They walk up the ramp and then beat down the production and camera crew.

—

Backstage, Renee informs the Hurt Syndicate of Ricochet’s challenge for a gentlemen’s agreement. MVP says they are gentlemen, but he can’t trust Ricochet. Benjamin interrupts and says he can handle Ricochet and walks away.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Ricochet vs. Shelton Benjamin

Ricochet dropkicks Benjamin into the cornerand follows with right hands. Ricochet dropkicks Benjamin to the floor and takes him down with a dive over the top rope. Ricochet gets Benjamin back into the ring and connects with a springboard 450 for a two count. Benjamin comes back with a throw into the corner and follows with another throw that sends Ricochet to the floor. Benjamin slams Ricochet into the apron and the barricade a few times before delivers a back suplex onto the top of the barricade. Benjamin gets Ricochet back into the ring and throws him across it.

Benjamin goes for a German suplex, but Ricochet holds onto the ropes. Benjamin delivers a shot to Ricochet’s back and tosses him back to the floor. Ricochet comes back with a trip into the commentary table and follows with a leaping kick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ricochet trips Benjamin up again and follows with a knee strike for a two count. Ricochet delivers a few shots and an enzuigiri, but Benjamin comes back with an overhead throw. Benjamin delivers German suplexes and follows with an elbow strike in the corner. Benjamin delivers another suplex and follows with a rising knee strike. Benjamin suplexes Ricochet down and goes for the cover, but Ricochet goes for the cover. Benjamin goes for another suplex, but Ricochet lands on his feet and stomps on Benjamin. Ricochet delivers a knee strike, and then they drop each other with simultaneous thrust kicks.

Ricochet delivers a knee strike and drops Benjamin with a Spanish Fly for a two count. Ricochet tries to stab Benjamin with his scissors, but Benjamin blocks him and takes the scissors away. Benjamin breaks them in half, and then GOA run to the ring. Toa Liona delivers a headbutt to Benjamin as Bishop Kaun has the referee distracted, and Ricochet gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ricochet

-After the match, MVP and Lashley run out and brawl with GOA on the outside. Benjamin drops Ricochet with a thrust kick, and then security runs out to separate everyone on the outside.

—

A vignette for Hook airs. Hook says he appreciates Samoa Joe saying the Opps will always have his back, and he understands the next man up mentality. Hook says while he gets it, it’s time for him to stand on his own…or maybe not.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher in the parking garage. Callis says he has faith in Fletcher and he doesn’t need anyone out there interfering for him. Callis says Fletcher is going to bring the AEW World Championship home to the family. Fletcher says in two weeks, he promises he is bring it home.

—

Match 4 – Philly Street Fight

Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm

Storm attacks Blue with a kendo stick in the entranceway, but Blue takes it away and hits Storm with it as they get into the ring. Blue tries to choke Storm with the stick, but Storm takes it back and hits Blue in the midsection with it. Storm hits Blue with a street sign and goes for the hip attack in the ropes, but Blue dodges and hits her with a baking sheet. Blue uses a staple gun on Storm’s butt and puts her into the corner. Blue staples Storm’s breasts and crotch, and gets a two count. Blue tries to hit Storm with the baking sheet, but Storm uses the staple gun on her in the same way before sending her to the floor with a hip attack as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue and Storm exchange shots on top of the barricade. Storm throws Blue down, but Blue comes right back up. Storm delivers a headbutt, and they both sit on the barricade and exchange shots. Blue hits Storm over the head with a street sign, but Storm sweeps her leg on the barricade. Storm uncovers a table that is covered with mousetraps, and then nibbles on a piece of cheese. Blue comes back with shots, but Storm closes one of the traps on Blue’s fingers. Storm takes Blue to the apron, but Blue comes back with a thrust kick and powerbombs Storm onto the traps.

Blue gets Storm back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Blue brings a chair into the ring and wedges it in the corner. Storm counters and slams Blue’s head into the chair, and then hits Blue in the back with it a few times. Storm delivers a DDT and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out at two. Storm shocks Blue with an electric fly swatter and gets her up top. Storm goes for a superplex onto a trash can, but Blue escapes and powerbombs Storm through the trash can for a two count. Blue goes for Code Blue, but Storm counters and hits her with the chair.

Storm brings a wooden sign into the ring and puts it in front of Blue in the corner. Storm delivers a hip attack and follows with Storm Zero on the chair for the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm

-After the match, Julia Hart and Thekla attack Storm. Kris Statlander rushes the ring for the save, but the numbers advantage works against her. Hart and Thekla beat Statlander down in the corner, but then Jamie Hayter runs out for the save. Hayter drops Hart and Thekla with elbow strikes, and then Hayter drops Statlander with a clothesline after Hart ducks under. Hart slams Hayter down and sends her to the floor, and then Thekla beats Storm down and poses over her.

—

Renee interviews Willow Nightingale backstage. Nightingale says she tries to make AEW a good place with a smile on her face, but Marina Shafir has been a problem for months. Harley Cameron walks in and sings a song for Nightingale about joining their side. Nightingale says she has been down the road with Statlander and she knows how it ends. Nightingale says they know who Statlander is really friends with and tells Cameron to watch her back.

—

Match 5 – $500,000 10-Man Tag Team Match

Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) and The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Marina Shafir)

My apologies for missing the first few minutes of this match, but I pick it up with Bandido delivering a back-breaker to Yuta. Joe tags in and delivers jabs to Yuta before beating him down in the corner. Shibata tags in and delivers a high boot to Yuta before chopping him in the corner. Yuta comes back with a shot and comes off the ropes with a dropkick before tagging in Castagnoli. Castagnoli delivers shots and uppercuts to Shibata, but Shibata kicks him in the face and beats him down in the corner. Shibata follows with a dropkick and goes for a suplex, but Castagnoli blocks it.

Shibata applies a sleeper, but Moxley breaks it up and everyone except the Bucks brawl in the ring. The Bucks back away from Hobbs and King, but King goes after them anyway. Shibata, Hobbs, and King triple-team Castagnoli in the ring, and then Bandido springboard moonsaults onto Moxley’s guys on the outside. Bandido connects with a frog splash on Castagnoli and gets a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bandido drops Nick with a dive from the top. Moxley’s team knock Bandido’s partners down from the apron, and then Bucks double-team King, and then do the same to Bandido. Nick goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out at two. Bandido comes back with a double arm-drag, and then drops Nick with a cutter. Hobbs and Castagnoli tag in, and then Hobbs drops him and Moxley with a double shoulder tackle. Hobbs delivers corner clotheslines and follows with a double splash before dropping them with clotheslines. Shafir gets into the ring and Yuta hits Hobbs with a chair.

Hobbs throws Yuta out of the ring and Castagnoli delivers an uppercut to Hobbs. Hobbs comes back with a leaping clothesline and tags in King. Matt also tags in, and King drops the Bucks with chops. King connects with splashes in the corners and follows with a cannonball to Matt for a two count. King puts Matt up top and delivers a superplex. Moxley breaks things up in the ring and Castagnoli tries to swing King. The match breaks down with everyone hitting eveyrone else with strikes and moves, and then Bandido eventually drops the Bucks with a double hurricanrana. Bandido goes for the 21 Plex, but the Bucks counter and Matt gets the pin fall with Nick holding his feet down from the outside.

Winners: The Death Riders and The Young Bucks

-After the match, Brodido brawl with the Bucks on the outside as the Opps and the Death Riders brawl at ringside. The Riders beat Hobbs down in the ring, but Darby Allin runs to the ring and attacks Moxley as Joe and Shibata make the save for Hobbs. Allin waits for Moxley to get to his feet, but he is attacked from behind by a hooded figure, who is revealed to be Daniel Garcia. Shafir gets back onto the ring, and puts a chair under Allin’s head. Garcia locks Allin in a Sharpshooter, and then turns it into an abdominal stretch before stomping Allin’s head into the mat. Garcia then stomps Allin’s head into the chair and continues to beat him down as Moxley and Shafir look on. They all finally leave the ring as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

-Adam Priest and Tommy Billington vs. FTR

-AEW Unified Championship Tournament Qualifying Match: Anthony Bowens vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-AEW Unified Championship Tournament Qualifying Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oku

-Mark Briscoe will choose the stipulation for his match against MJF at All Out

-MJF will appear

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite

-AEW Unified Championship Tournament Qualifying Match: Mascara Dorada vs. The Beast Mortos

Updated card for All Out

-AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

-AEW Women’s World Championship – Four-Way Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

-Trios Tag Team Match: GOA and Ricochet vs. The Hurt Syndicate

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR

-Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

-Mark Briscoe vs. MJF