WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
371

– Backstage photo:

– Luke Gallows comments on AJ Styles’ promo during WWE RAW’s commercial break last night which broadcast on the international Netflix broadcast

Natalya recalls CM Punk once suggesting to stay off social media:

“Some of the girls were talking backstage about bullying on social media and (CM) Punk was like, ‘Turn it off. It’s not a real place.’
He was one of the first people that said that to me and I was like, oh my gosh, he’s right. If it’s a bad nightmare, just wake up from the dream, or wake up from the nightmare. Just wake up. You don’t have to sit in it and stay in it.”

(source: Busted Open Radio)

– While making an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, Dwayne Johnson revealed that Jumanji 3 will finally begin filming this November.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here