WWE News and Notes

– Backstage photo:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/mYVdrmmBOB
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) September 9, 2025
– Luke Gallows comments on AJ Styles’ promo during WWE RAW’s commercial break last night which broadcast on the international Netflix broadcast
I'm going to start charging royalties for #pipebombs
— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) September 9, 2025
– Natalya recalls CM Punk once suggesting to stay off social media:
“Some of the girls were talking backstage about bullying on social media and (CM) Punk was like, ‘Turn it off. It’s not a real place.’
He was one of the first people that said that to me and I was like, oh my gosh, he’s right. If it’s a bad nightmare, just wake up from the dream, or wake up from the nightmare. Just wake up. You don’t have to sit in it and stay in it.”
(source: Busted Open Radio)
– While making an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, Dwayne Johnson revealed that Jumanji 3 will finally begin filming this November.