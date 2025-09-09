WWE News and Notes

– Backstage photo:

– Luke Gallows comments on AJ Styles’ promo during WWE RAW’s commercial break last night which broadcast on the international Netflix broadcast

I'm going to start charging royalties for #pipebombs — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) September 9, 2025

– Natalya recalls CM Punk once suggesting to stay off social media:

“Some of the girls were talking backstage about bullying on social media and (CM) Punk was like, ‘Turn it off. It’s not a real place.’

He was one of the first people that said that to me and I was like, oh my gosh, he’s right. If it’s a bad nightmare, just wake up from the dream, or wake up from the nightmare. Just wake up. You don’t have to sit in it and stay in it.”

(source: Busted Open Radio)

– While making an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, Dwayne Johnson revealed that Jumanji 3 will finally begin filming this November.