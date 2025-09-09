Viewership for Raw and Smackdown, plus notes on Paul London, Karrion Kross, and Marina Shafir

– Smackdown on Friday night with the return of Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee drew 1,585,000 viewers.

– The September 1st edition of Raw on Netflix did 2,400,000 global views.

– Paul London vs. Okumura set for MLW’s return to Dallas this Saturday night:

Major League Wrestling today announced 2025 Opera Cup Opening Round match: Paul London vs. Okumura as part of the 7PM TV taping at MLW FIGHTLAND on Saturday, September 13 at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, TX. The match will air at a later date as part of MLW’s televised programming.

– DEFY Wrestling on September 19th has Karrion Kross, plus:

DEFY WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPION MARINA SHAFIR defends her crown against international standout HYAN in a matchup of power, precision, and world-class talent.

DEFY WORLD CHAMPION CLARK CONNORS will also be in action, issuing an OPEN CHALLENGE for his gold. Who will step up to face 100 Proof Clark Connors?

Nicole Matthews collides with rising sensation Amira in a battle of experience vs. ambition.

The Midnight Heat go head-to-head with the wild team of Ravenous Randy Myers and the unpredictable Matt Brannigan.

