Video: Update on former AEW star Allie/The Bunny

Allie recently shared her journey back to wrestling after a long hiatus, describing how she rediscovered her passion for the sport. She admitted, “I hadn’t trained. I hadn’t bumped. I hadn’t been in wrestling at all for quite a long time,” but over the past few months, she realized she missed it more than she expected. She explained that “this year has been really hard,” and wrestling became a source of light during dark times: “I didn’t realize how much wrestling brought me joy until I hit rock bottom, and wrestling was like a little bit of light in the storm.”

Her return started with a small one-off in TNA, which helped pull her out of her low point. She emphasized the importance of intentionality before committing fully: “I didn’t want to rush back into the ring until I knew for sure that this wasn’t just a fleeting feeling. This was something that I actually really wanted, because being a wrestler takes a lot of f****** commitment.” After deciding to train seriously, she described the physical challenges and the thrill of reconnecting with wrestling: “I got in the ring, it hurt so bad—that first bump. I started hitting the ropes—it was really painful, but honestly, it felt so good.”

