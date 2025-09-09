Update on AJ Styles/WWE, Cody Rhodes confirmed for Wrestlepalooza (video), HHH on AJ Lee’s return

– “The word is out his (AJ Styles) contract is up in February and whatever the situation is—obviously it happened on television—it’s not a shoot, okay? But they’re doing some kind of storyline and I think the idea was that they did it on the foreign show and not the U.S. show. It’s kind of clever because if it was on the U.S. show everybody would go, ‘It’s storyline.’ But it was during the commercial so now people are going like, ‘It wasn’t scripted.’

I don’t know what the angle is but it is a unique angle that they are working on something to do with him. Contact being up and I don’t know how much longer he’s going to go because when he signed the new deal, it was a short-term deal so that tells me that when he signed the deal that he wasn’t planning on wrestling much longer. So it may be a way to kind of call attention to farewell stuff.”

(source: Dave Meltzer/Wrestling Observer)

– Triple H has announced that Cody Rhodes will appear at the WrestlePalooza PLE.

BREAKING – Triple H has confirmed that Cody Rhodes will be at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20pic.twitter.com/9j33eSsmey — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) September 9, 2025

– Triple H via the Pat McAfee show:

“AJ (Lee) just coming back, been out 10 years and hasn’t missed a beat, man. Just right in there, as charismatic as ever. Fans are loving it.”