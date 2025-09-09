Styles says no one is watching his back in WWE, Booker T says Riddle ruined his changes for a WWE return

– In the rare off-air moment, Styles poured out frustration over being left without any backup, suggesting that someone in WWE has deliberately isolated him. For the first time in my career, I’ve got no one watching my back. Gallows, Anderson, they’re not here. Michin, she’s on SmackDown. It’s like someone orchestrated a way for me not to win anymore, not to have help. I’ll let you make your own conclusions. Then he hinted that what he was saying might be considered too real for TV:

“By the way, we are here right now and all over the world, but to rest everybody, is it a commercial break. I’m telling you something that you’re probably not supposed to hear, but somebody doesn’t want me here.

– Booker T (via HOF Podcast) says Matt Riddle ruined any chance of returning to WWE with his comments about AJ Lee.

“Man, it’s one thing to burn bridges, but when you blow out the bridge like that…that’s another story.

Also CM Punk has done a heck of a job creating the aura that he has in this business. For a guy like CM Punk to walk away…and the fans still kept his name alive…you don’t hate, you congratulate.

He’s joined a list to me—with him, Ryback, and to be honest, Swerve Strickland—people I don’t have any respect for after hearing some of the comments they’ve made.”

