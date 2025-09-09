RVD provides a recovery update, Donald Trump Jr. Joins Mixed Martial Arts Group

– Rob Van Dam provided an update on his recovery from a double heel fracture, explaining, “I feel like I’m between the middle and the end of it. It’s been a lot longer than I thought it would take to heal.” He noted that recovery time varies since, “From what I’ve learned, every calcaneus fracture is different depending on how the bones are fragmented, if they are, and if you have surgery.”

Van Dam revealed that his injury occurred on April 5, adding, “This was April 5 for me, so it’s been quite a while. I thought I was looking at like eight, nine weeks, and I’d be back.” However, progress has been slower than expected, as he shared, “I’m at a point now where I can see improvement all the time, but I’m nowhere near ready to wrestle. I’m not jumping or even running yet.”

He also mentioned the effects of medication on his recovery perception, saying, “So, yeah, I find when I’m medicated, I feel way and walk way better than when I’m not, and sometimes that confuses my perspective of how I’m healing, too.”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)

– Donald Trump Jr. Joins Mixed Martial Arts Group (MMA.INC) as Strategic Advisor

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA) (“MMA” or the “Company” and doing business as MMA.INC), the leading technology driven ecosystem in global combat sports, today announced the appointment of Donald Trump Jr. as Strategic Advisor to the Company.

A globally recognized public figure and a business leader, Mr. Trump Jr. will provide strategic counsel to the Company’s board and management team, with a focus on enhancing global recognition of MMA.INC and accelerating the commercialization of its combat sports platforms, technology, training programs and fan engagement infrastructure.

Mr. Trump Jr. joins the Company at a time of significant growth, working alongside Conor McGregor, MMA.INC’s most prominent investor and a global icon in combat sports. McGregor’s shareholding and active involvement in the Company underscores his long-term commitment and his belief in the opportunity for MMA.INC to transform over 640 million global mixed martial arts fans into active participants in the sport.

Donald Trump Jr. said:

“The incredible success of the UFC has proven just how powerful mixed martial arts has become, building one of the largest global fanbases in all of sport. That growth has inspired millions of people to take up martial arts training, improving citizens’ physical and mental fortitude while creating a commercial boom for the coaches, academies and small businesses serving this market. I am deeply passionate about supporting small business owners to thrive and am eager to help MMA.INC connect these businesses with fans who want to learn, train, and push themselves to be their best.”

Conor McGregor added:

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Donald Trump Jr. to MMA.INC. Don is a globally recognized business leader with a deep passion for martial arts and for the coaches and small business owners who are the backbone of this sport. Martial arts has been life changing for me, it’s the foundation of everything I’ve built in and out of the cage. That’s why I want every fan to not just watch, but to train and feel the power of martial arts in their own lives. With Don joining our team, I couldn’t be more excited about the future we’re building together at MMA.INC.”

Nick Langton, Founder and CEO of MMA, commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Donald Trump Jr. to MMA.INC as a Strategic Advisor. His experience in business, media, and global brand building will be invaluable as we continue to scale our vision. With Conor McGregor already playing a key role as an investor, today marks another incredible milestone in building a leadership team capable of taking MMA.INC to the highest level of capturing MMA fan attention and creating a compelling “on ramp” to drive participation growth in martial arts and combat sport.”

About Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (MMA.Inc) is revolutionizing the combat sports industry by driving participation and engagement across fans, athletes, coaches, and gym owners. The company operates four core business units:

● TrainAlta: A platform that transforms MMA fans into active participants through structured training programs.

● Hype: A marketing platform helping gym owners, coaches, and athletes grow revenue from their audiences.

● MixedMartialArts.com: The go-to resource for MMA news, fighter data, fight schedules, and the legendary Underground forum.

● BJJLink: A leading gym management platform designed for BJJ academies, offering tools for payment processing, marketing, student engagement, and content monetization.

With over 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, 50,000 active students, 18,000 published gyms and 800 verified gyms across 16 countries, MMA continues to transform the martial arts landscape and deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders.