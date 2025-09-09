Rey Mysterio comments on Dominik’s AAA Mega Championship match

Rey Mysterio gives props to Dominik Mysterio, If Dominik wins the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide this week:

“Well, first thing that comes to mind is, I never became Mega Champion in AAA in the four years that I was there. So, honestly, God’s honest truth, I give him his props if he overcomes that obstacle.

“Another thing that a Mysterio has never done is become double champion – carrying a title from the US and a title from Mexico. If he were to do that, now I’m gonna have to tip my mask twice to him.

“Would it be hard? Yes, it would be, because I wish he was flat on this ground, on earth, and not in cloud nine.

“I don’t know if two titles define you as the greatest Mysterio of all time, I mean, this is gonna happen in one night. I’ve been doing this for 34 years. Would one night overcome 34 years of career? That’s a people question.

“But again, he will start breaking ground to become potentially the best Mysterio of all time. That is always a big possibility. And if he does it this Friday, then he’s just starting to get closer and closer to that goal.”

(source: WWE Raw Recap)