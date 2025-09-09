NXT Report, 9/9/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call. Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs.

Announced Card:

– Tavion Heights vs. Ethan Page in a Flag Match.

– Zaria and Sol Ruca vs. The Culling vs. Fatal Influence.

– DarkState vs. Hank & Tank for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– Lainey Reid vs. Faby Apache in an NXT vs. AAA Women’s Speed Championship Tournament Match.

Je’Von Evans starts the show calling out Josh Briggs, who he dives on from the ring. Ava comes out to start a match.

Match 1. Je’Von Evans VS Josh Briggs

Evans lands a moonsault on Briggs and a pin attempt right away. Briggs hasn’t even got his vest off, but he fights of some chops and takes out Evans with a high knee and punches. He drops an elbow next and then stomps him after Evans falls. Briggs then delivers a crossbody and follow up Bossman slam. Evans blocks a suplex and rannas Briggs twice. They end up on the floor, with Briggs throwing Evans hard off the apron. Briggs lets Evans get free and he goes back in the ring to dive on Briggs, hurling him over the announce table. After a break, we see them trading blows. Briggs catches Evans on another dive off the ropes and slams him to the mat. Evans and Briggs trade more blows. Evans wins the exchange, dives off the top and gets a two count. He tries again, but Briggs catches him. He goes for a slam, but Evans turns it into a stunner. Punt to the face comes next for another two count. Briggs counters with a lariat, but then eats a Pele kick to the head. Evans then goes coast to coast with a swanton. The crowd is going nuts for this crazy match. Briggs tosses Evans into the post. Evans then eats a big right hand off the top and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Josh Briggs

Oba Femi and Ricky Saints are told by Ava they will have time to talk out their difference on the Grayson Waller Effect next week. Trick Williams walks in asks Ava if he can handle his business with DIY. She says yes. Ricky wonders what is going on between Trick and Ava. Trick tells him is championship business and he wouldn’t know anything about that. Trick then tells Oba they aren’t finished either. We see the TNA World and NXT Champions glare at each other. DIY then is shown walking to the ring.

Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano address the crowd, saying they have been partners for 10 years. They say this is their home. Trick cuts them off and tells them they are jealous. Trick says he isn’t alone. Out comes Carmelo Hayes.