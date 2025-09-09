Nikki Bella comments on her dating life

Nikki Bella has shut down rumors that she’s only interested in dating younger men.

On a recent episode of her “Nikki and Brie Show” podcast, Nikki addressed claims that she exclusively dates men in their 20s.

“There’s another lie going around that I’m only into 20-year-olds — so, when I was looking through DMs, I did see there were a bunch of guys saying, ‘You know, sucks that you’re now only into the 20-year-olds,’ and I go, ‘Where is this coming from?’ To see other people in my DMs confirm it, like, ‘Hey, you know, thought I had a chance, but I guess you’re only into people in their 20s,’ I’m like, ‘What the? This is crazy.’”

Nikki clarified that age isn’t her priority in a relationship — chemistry and connection are. She added that she’s open to dating men in their 20s, 30s, 40s, or 50s, but admitted she wouldn’t go as far as dating someone in their 60s.

Bella was famously engaged to John Cena, who proposed at WrestleMania 33, before they ended their relationship in 2018. She later married her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, though the two divorced in 2024.