JBL on recent comments made by Rousey, Bayley posts backstage photo with Punk and Lee

– JBL responded to Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about Alexa Bliss, criticizing her understanding of the wrestling business. He said, “I think it’s just naive is what it is. Like MJF said, it’s just not an understanding of the business,” emphasizing that success in wrestling is not only about in-ring ability but also about drawing fans and generating revenue. JBL elaborated, “You put me against the—who do you want me to fight? You want to fight a guy who can’t sell a t-shirt or you want to fight the number one merch guy? And I don’t give a damn who he is. I don’t care if he’s some guy sitting on a street corner—if he can sell more merch than anybody else, put me in the ring with him. We’ll make money. I guarantee you we will. Better than some guy that you know can wrestle that nobody cares about. I think it’s just naivety is what it is. And no offense to her.”

While JBL expressed respect for Rousey personally, noting, “I’m not trying to say anything bad about Ronda. She’s been very nice to me and I have a lot of respect for her,” he also criticized her for disparaging a fellow wrestler who is successfully earning a living, stating, “But I think—why do you want to bash somebody like Alexa, who’s still making a living? You’re just going to bash this person that’s making a living and try to discredit her because it gets you a few clicks. I don’t appreciate it.”

(Source: Something to Wrestle with John Layfield)

– Bayley shares a new photo with CM Punk and AJ Lee on Instagram