Bubba “The Love Sponge” Hogan sex tape documentary premieres despite temporary restraining order

The premiere of the documentary Video Killed The Radio Star, which tells the Bubba “The Love Sponge” side of the story of the infamous Hulk Hogan sex tape, was held this past Friday at the Centro Asturiano de Tampa on the edge of Ybor City.

The Tampa Bay Times said hundreds of friends, fans, and radio sponsors were in attendance, and so was Brooke Hogan, the daughter of the late Hulk Hogan, who sat down next to Bubba “The Love Sponge” during the screening.

The 190-minute documentary needed eight seconds of footage edited out before the screening though as on the day of the premiere, the venue informed Bubba that they would not be able to screen it due to a temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge after Nick Hogan sued Bubba over the use of Hogan’s trademarks and clips of the unauthorized sex tape.

After the eight seconds from the sex tape were removed, the venue was assured that producers assumed full liability and the screening was held.

Video Killed the Radio Star is available for pre-order on Apple TV for $14.99 and will be released on September 12, unedited including the eight seconds which were edited off from the premiere.

