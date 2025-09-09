Booker T: “Nobody cares about Ronda Rousey but Ronda Rousey”

– Booker T has hit out at Ronda Rousey over her recent comments criticizing her booking in WWE on his recent Hall of Fame podcast:

“Nobody cares about Ronda Rousey but Ronda Rousey.

She’s got a very, very high self-esteem.

She looks at herself a certain way.

But I don’t think anybody else looks at Ronda that way.

The business gave her everything and she just spat in its face.

I can almost guarantee you this – Ronda probably made more money in WWE than she ever did in UFC.

And to speak like that about the company that gave her so much?

It’s an insult.

We really gotta think about letting certain people into our world.”

source: Hall of Fame podcast