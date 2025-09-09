Bischoff shoots on Bret Hart, Kenny Omega update

Bischoff on Bret Hart:

“Bret Hart was the most overrated guy I ever worked with. He thought he was ten times better than he really was. He came into WCW with this chip on his shoulder, acting like he was gonna save the company.

Truth is, Bret never drew money with us, he didn’t move the needle, and he didn’t want to adapt. He just wanted to keep living off the WWF days. Bret was bitter, he was difficult, and he wasn’t the locker room leader he thought he was.

People talk about him being the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be but to me? He was the most overhyped talent I ever signed. That’s the reality.”

– Kenny Omega will be going to Japan to see doctors that he’s scheduled to work with on his various issues,

As well as do some things with New Japan and make television appearances and do media to talk about the career of Hiroshi Tanahashi, as well as get his Japanese visa updated.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter