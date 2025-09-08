WWE Raw Results 9/8/25

WWE Raw is live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

Advertised is the red brand return of AJ Lee, AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano, Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez, The Usos will make an announcement, plus IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer sign the contract for their women’s title showdown at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 8, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then hear the voice of Joe Tessitore, who welcomes us to tonight’s show before sending us into an extended video package looking back at AJ Lee’s return on Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

The Usos Kick Off This Week’s Show

Backstage, we see Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch arriving to the building together, with Lynch trying to hide her face when she notices the camera. Inside the building, the camera pans the jam-packed crowd inside the Fiserv Forum as Joe Tessitore officially welcomes us to the show.

We then hear the familiar sounds of “Main Event” Jey Uso’s theme music. Out through the crowd in his usual custom ring entrance comes the master of “YEET!” to kick off this week’s red brand show. Jimmy Uso joins him in the crowd for the “YEET!” wave with the fans.

The Usos finish making their way through the crowd and to the ring for tonight’s opening segment. Corey Graves tags in alongside Tessitore, speaking for the first time since the show began. The two begin talking about The Usos being together again to kick things off tonight.

Jey says that Seth Rollins and the Bronnies done messed up. Before Jey can get too deep into that, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed appear in the entrance area. Bron asks if Big Jim is lost, it’s not Smackdown. The Vision runs Monday Night Raw. The Dogs run Monday Night Raw.

So they got some nerve staying in their ring after what their family did to Paul Heyman. Bronson tells Bron “not tonight”, and says all he wants tonight is for Roman’s family to acknowledge their Tribal Thief. Big Jim was not a factor in Seth’s vision when he was on SmackDown.

The fans sing for Roman Reigns, but Bronson says he’s not coming back. Jimmy tells Bronson to shut his mouth when he’s talking about the OTC. He knows exactly where he’s at. They’re taking advice from Paul Heyman, who happens to be a dumbass.

They went to Adam Pearce and got a match with Bron and Bronson at Wrestlepalooza. They don’t need to wait though. Bronson attempts to respond, but LA Knight attacks from behind. Bron and Bronson temporarily get an advantage until the Usos dive onto them.

Yeet and Yeah punches to Bronson in the ring, then Bron gets super-kicked. Bronson tosses LA towards Jey, LA pauses but Jey ends up getting splashed in the corner. Bron and Bronson get ejected from the ring, but LA and Jey argue with each other while Jimmy attempts to play peacemaker.

AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano

The familiar sounds of AJ Styles’ theme hits as the show settles back inside the arena following a break after the opening segment. “The Phenomenal” one makes his way to the ring for our advertised opening match of the evening. As he does, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, a fired up LA Knight is interviewed backstage fresh off of a meeting with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. He makes it clear he isn’t interested in The Usos’ big happy reunion or the tag-team announcement for WrestlePalooza. He wants one of the Bron’s tonight.

Inside the arena again, the theme for El Grande Americano hits and out comes the lucha libre legend for one-on-one action. As he nears the ringside area, Americano is met with a brutal baseball slide kick into the grill from Styles, who beats him down before the bell even sounds.

Styles puts Americano into the ring and gets in. The referee admonishes him. Styles ducks an attack from Americano and hits a Pele Kick before hitting a clothesline over the top rope. The referee calls for the bell to start the match. Styles hits Americano with a forearm plancha.

AJ chops away at Americano’s chest and puts him back into the ring. Styles forearms Americano back. Americano grabs the referee, feigning an injury, and a second El Grande Americano grabs Styles’ ankles. Americano I knocks Styles off the apron and drives him hard into the ring steps.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Americano I hit Styles with a dropkick for a two-count. Americano I applies a cobra clutch. Styles fights up and drives him into the corner.

Americano I quickly boots him and goes for a tornado DDT, but Styles counters with an exploder into the turnbuckles. Americano II slaps the mat to try to will Americano I on. Styles hits Americano I with a clothesline, followed by a Phenomenal Blitz. Styles hits a basement diving forearm.

Styles hits a corner clothesline before lifting him. Americano I slides off and elbows him. Styles comes back with a torture rack bomb for a near fall. Americano I soon fights back and hits a flapjack into the top turnbuckle. Americano I chops the chest and comes off the top rope with a springboard blockbuster for a near fall.

Americano I goes for a powerbomb, but Styles fights out and hits a spin kick. Styles sets up for a Styles Clash, but Americano II gets on the apron. Dragon Lee runs down and attacks Americano II before hitting a diving hurricanrana off the apron. Back in the ring, Styles hits a Styles Clash for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

Backstage With Adam Pearce, Nikki Bella & Asuka

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce tells Iyo Sky that Stephanie Vaquer couldn’t make it to Raw, so he has to cancel the contract signing. Nikki Bella walks up and asks about Vaquer. Pearce says he doesn’t see why she won’t be at Wrestlepalooza. Bella talks with Sky until The Kabuki Warriors walk over.

Asuka dismisses Bella. Bella says she doesn’t have to like her, but she will respect her. Asuka laughs and suggests she beat the respect out of her. Bella agrees. Sky looks worried. Kairi Sane starts to apologize to Sky, but Asuka calls after her. Bella vs. Asuka is announced for later tonight.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez

We see Lyra Valkyria getting ready to make her way to the ring as the show heads to another commercial break. When the show returns, Valkyria makes her way out and settles inside the ring. Her opponent from The Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez, also makes her entrance.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The women lock up at the bell and Valkyria is slammed down. Valkyria gets Rodriguez against the ropes and then delivers some kicks to Rodriguez. Valkyria is swung around and slammed down and then knocked down and then woman-handled and thrown into the corner.

Valkyria gets Rodriguez in a guillotined but Rodriguez counters to a suplex and Valkyria slides out and tries to take down Rodriguez with shoulder checks. Valkyria arm-drags Rodriguez who rolls to the outside. Valkyria hits a drop kick through the ropes and then Rodriguez is sent in the ring.

Valkyria tries for a crossbody but is caught and Rodriguez hits a fall-away slam. Valkyria is bent around the turnbuckles and Rodriguez then gets in the ring and stands on Valkyria. Rodriguez hits two twisting corkscrew splashes and covers Valkyria for a near fall and we cut to a commercial.

The show returns and we see Valkyria is in a backbreaker submission and punches her way out and rolls up Rodriguez for a two count. Rodriguez slaps a reverse Boston crab on Valkyria and then kicks Valkyria in the head. Valkyria connects with a dropkick on Rodriguez and then hits a couple forearms followed by a spinning heel kick.

Rodriguez is hit with a stunner/jawbreaker and Valkyria hits a jumping DDT and covers Rodriguez for a two count. Rodriguez slams down Valkyria with a rope assisted Powerslam and covers Valkyria for a two count. Valkyria is slammed into the turnbuckles and then Rodriguez tried for a super-plex.

Valkyria counters and tries for a sunset flip powerbomb and hits it and covers Rodriguez for a near fall. Valkyria goes for Nightwing and Perez distracts Valkyria. Rodriguez tries to get the upperhand but Valkyria rolls up Rodriguez for a two count.

Valkyria hits a kick to Rodriguez’s head and climbs the ropes. Rodriguez gets back up and hits the Tejano Bomb on Valkyria and gets the win.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Backstage With Adam Pearce, Penta & Rusev

The show then heads backstage after the Rodriguez-Valkyria bout, where we see The War Raiders are with Penta and they tell him they always have his back. Up walks WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce as The War Raiders walk off. Penta asks Pearce why when he came to the WWE everyone loved him.

He continues to talk and then Penta makes it clear he’s got his sights set on gold. The masked fan-favorite mentions a specific interest in the WWE Intercontinental Championship. As he is talking about his aspirations, in comes Rusev talking similarly. Pearce makes Penta vs. Rusev for later tonight. We head to a break.

Jimmy Uso Tells Jey Uso “You’re Starting To Sound Like Roman”

The show returns from the break and we see AJ Styles and Dragon Lee talking backstage. Up walks Jimmy Uso, who asks if they have seen Jey. He says never mind and walks on as he sees him across the way. Jimmy sees Jey leaving and asks what he’s doing.

He says LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed is tonight and they need to be there in case Knight needs their help. Jey questions why he would put himself out for Knight after the way Knight treated him earlier. He tells Jimmy one thing is going to happen.

Jey tells Jimmy that they’re gonna make sure they all acknowledge them, or they’ll smash all of them. Jimmy tells Jey, “You kinda sound like Roman.” Jey says, “Maybe sounding like myself ain’t working,” and then walks off and appears to leave the building for the evening.

AJ Lee Makes Her WWE Raw Return

Back inside the arena, the theme for AJ Lee hits and the crowd in Milwaukee explodes as Mrs. CM Punk skips her way out from the back, with Becky Lynch’s WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship title belt wrapped around her waist. She settles in the ring and her music dies down.

The crowd chants, “Welcome back.” Lee thanks them. Lee says for those who weren’t here ten years ago, and why their millennial parents were excited on Friday, she wants to introduce herself. Her name is AJ Lee, and she is your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler. An “AJ Lee” chant fires up. Ten years ago, she retired.

She felt like she had accomplished all of her dreams in wrestling. She was content and hung up her Chuck Taylors. She thought it was the end of her story. She’d never enter the ring wearing jean shorts that were two sizes too small. So, she went on a journey to accomplish all these crazy dreams she had in life. She did it.

Most importantly, she went on a mental health journey. She wasn’t healthy. She took care of herself and got it right. Lee went to therapy and got treatment. A “therapy” chant picks up! Lee says she found a way to turn the mental chaos into a superpower. The fight isn’t easy.

If you’re going through the same thing, the fight is worth it. YOU are worth it. Lee says she was doing really good for a long time. Then she watched Monday Night Raw. Healing isn’t linear. It’s one thing to see your husband fighting Drew McIntyre, John Cena, or Seth Rollins.

It’s another thing entirely to see him in the ring with Becky Lynch. She wanted to like Becky. Lynch is a leader and a rebel, as well as a New York Times Bestselling Author, like she is. Lee says she did it first. There is a world in which they could have been friends. Then she went and motor boated her husband.

She put her hands on him, berated him, and defamed him. On that note, “The Man” Becky Lynch heads to the ring. Or so it seemed. Instead, Lynch stops half way and tells Lee that this has nothing to do with Punk. Lynch asks if everyone is insane and if no one had noticed – Lee is wearing her title.

Lynch says she’s the greatest female wrestler of all time and brings up Sports Illustrated. Lynch says she’ll need therapy after this and Lee doesn’t deserve to be near her title. Lee says she’s skipped around her house with the belt and that she’s slept in it and Lynch tells her to take her hands off her belt and takes off her sunglasses.

Lynch has a huge shiner and Lee asks if it’s from her. Lee says if Lynch is the greatest of all time, why doesn’t she come into the ring and get her title. Lynch points out that Lee is there by herself and asks where CM Punk is. she says he’s not here because he hides behind his wife’s back.

She tells Lee she will show her what real husband looks like who has his wife’s back. Seth Rollins comes out and Lynch is all spazzing and Rollins tells her he’ll handle it. Rollins tells Lee to give Lynch her title back so they can all leave Milwaukee. Lee says it’s a great idea and why she didn’t think of that.

But she says she has a better idea. Option one – Lynch can come in the ring and get her title but she risks getting another black eye. Or she will give Lynch a her title back if they can have a tag match. Lee and Punk vs. Lynch and Rollins. Rollins says Lee has been gone for ten years so he’s going to let her know that this is his show.

Rollins says these are his people and he calls the shots because he’s also the champ. He says he’ll come in the ring and get the title and give it back to Lynch. Lee stands between Rollins and the title. CM Punk comes from behind and goes to hit GTS, but Rollins flees. He gets on the mic and tells them “You’ve got your match!”

Bayley’s Transformation Continues

We shoot to a vignette where we see the latest developments in the ongoing transformation of Bayley. Once again this week we see her battling demons in her head regarding what she’s done to Lyra Valkyria as well. Bayley looks as though she is going crazy and she says “she’ll make it right.”

Penta vs. Rusev

Following the Bayley vignette, we return inside the Fiserv Forum where Penta’s theme hits. Out he comes to fire pyro and a big crowd reaction, as the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Rusev makes his way out.

The bell sounds and off we go. Rusev runs at Penta and Penta fires back with chops. Rusev takes down Penta with a clothesline and covers Penta for a two count. Rusev beats on Penta who is on the mat and then picks him up and clotheslines him down again.

Penta takes down Rusev with a headscissors and then hits a backstabber on Rusev who kicks out immediately. Penta punches Rusev and then kicks him down to the mat. Penta climbs the ropes and Rusev rolls out of the ring. Rusev knocks Penta down on the apron.

From there, Rusev slams Penta’s head onto the announce desk. Rusev runs at Penta and Penta moves out of the way and Rusev crashes into the steel steps and we cut to a break. The New Day and Grayson Waller try and interfere when the show returns, but Penta hits a dive on them.

Back in the ring, Penta dives off the top-rope directly into a huge kick from Rusev on the way down. Rusev quickly follows up with the cover and scores the pin to pick up the victory. We see New Day and Grayson Waller happy with themselves. We head to another commercial break.

Winner: Rusev

LA Knight Doesn’t Want Jimmy Uso’s Help

We see Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker stretching backstage ahead of Reed’s main event showdown later in the show against LA Knight. We shoot to LA Knight’s locker room, where we see “The Mega Star” also in his gear getting ready for the match.

As Knight is stretching, in walks “Big” Jimmy Uso. Uso asks if it was an accident when he hit “Main Event” Jey Uso previously. Knight tells Jimmy it was, but also makes it clear that he’s done playing nice and there is no “we” and whenever “we” happens he loses. Knight tells Uso, “if you want to help .. don’t help.”

Nikki Bella vs. Asuka

Nikki Bella’s theme hits as we return inside the Fiserv Forum. The WWE Hall of Fame legend makes her way to the ring for the next match of the evening. The show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Asuka with Kairi Sane come out.

The bell sounds to get this one-on-one women’s bout officially off-and-running. Bella and Asuka stalk each other and then lock up in a power struggle. Bella rolls up Asuka for a two count and rolls her up again. Asuka kicks Bella and Bella tries for another quick pin.

Bella gets Asuka in a headlock and Asuka breaks free and then women collide trying to take each other down with shoulder checks. Bella takes down Asuka with a dropkick and then kicks Asuka. Asuka connects with a kick to Bella’s face and then kicks her against the ropes.

Bella is stretched through the ropes and then Bella connects with a forearm and spinebuster and then covers Asuka for a two count. Asuka rolls out of the ring and Bella goes after her and Asuka uses Sane as a shield. Bella knocks Sane out of the way and Asuka kicks Bella down.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Bella make an offensive comeback. She gets close to a finish a few times, but ultimately Asuka takes over and secures her Asuka Lock for the tap out victory.

Winner: Asuka