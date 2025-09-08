WWE Raw preview for tonight, Raw changing starting time next week

WWE and Netflix changed the Raw start time from 8 pm ET to 7 pm for September 15, 22 and 29 as part of an experiment due to the NFL season.

Following the three-week experiment, WWE will make a decision on whether or not to change Raw’s start time for the rest of the NFL season.

A factor behind the experiment is Netflix are less concerned about the start time of Raw, as the streaming service simply wants to attract the maximum number of viewers. USA Network, WWE’s previous TV partner for Raw, always wanted the show in the 8 pm ET time slot.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– Raw preview for tonight:

* AJ Lee Returns

* Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez

* AJ Styles vs El Grande Americano

* The Usos Reunite

After the events to end #WWERaw last week, we will hear from @WWEUsos TONIGHT in Milwaukee! 8ET/5PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/AsJoAvl3ZF — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2025