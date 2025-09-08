WWE News and Notes

– AJ Lee via X:

You’ve had my back for a decade. This run is for you, my wonderful weirdos. pic.twitter.com/WgFogjo9sy — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) September 8, 2025

– Valhalla (Sarah Logan) has been moved to WWE’s alumni section after announcing in June that her contract would not be renewed following her second stint with the company.

– Former WWE and NXT tag team champion Gzim Selmani aka “Rezar” is returning to combat sports, per his team.

Selmani went 4-2 in pro MMA from 2012-2014, and is now angling for a boxing match vs. Eddie Hall.

– Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter: