WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
384

– AJ Lee via X:

– Valhalla (Sarah Logan) has been moved to WWE’s alumni section after announcing in June that her contract would not be renewed following her second stint with the company.

– Former WWE and NXT tag team champion Gzim Selmani aka “Rezar” is returning to combat sports, per his team.

Selmani went 4-2 in pro MMA from 2012-2014, and is now angling for a boxing match vs. Eddie Hall.

– Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here