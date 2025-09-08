Wardlow suffers an injury, plus an update on AJ Styles

– Wardlow has suffered an injury shortly after returning from over a year away. It’s feared to be a torn pectoral muscle that could sideline him for a long time, though he may still appear on TV in an enforcer role. The injury may have happened during his return angle, but that’s unconfirmed. Wardlow had already been out due to injuries and filming American Gladiators. Many in AEW were disappointed by the setback after his long-awaited return.

Source: Fightful

– Prior to re-signing with WWE on his most recent extension, AJ Styles did indeed put feelers out about potential options outside of the company.

Specifically, he was generating major interest on the convention circuit from promoters, and it was mentioned that the interest was mutual, and at least exploratory. AJ’s extension will keep him with WWE through Royal Rumble 2026.

(Source: Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated)