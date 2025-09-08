TNA star ties the knot (photo), Zayda Steel vs. Indi Hartwell, NXT coming to the midwest

– JDC, formerly known as Fandango, announced that he got married.
WWE today announced that three #WWENXT live events will take place across Michigan and Ohio from Thursday, October 9, through Saturday, October 11!
MORE INFO: https://t.co/7oqsfeugDB pic.twitter.com/s8y7bAGoAC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 8, 2025
– WWE ID vs. TNA
ACW Women's Championship — Mischief Night! WWE ID prospect Zayda Steel takes on reigning ACW Women's Champion & TNA standout Indi Hartwell!
Sat. Oct 18 | MJN Center, Poughkeepsie
Don’t miss it: https://t.co/dDkwsaDQAa@ZaydaSteel @WWEID #WWE #TNA @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/JPJQoQJPUC
— Awesome Championship Wrestling (@this_is_acw) September 8, 2025