Title match set for AEW All Out, Gene Snitsky appearance, LA Knight note

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
583

– Timeless Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayter vs Kris Statlander vs Thekla in a 4 Way Match for the AEW Women’s Title has been made official for All Out.

– The Hurt Syndicate vs Ricochet & The Gates of Agony has also been made official for All Out.

– At Pro Wrestling Revolver Gene Snitsky made a surprise appearance and Punt Kicked a baby doll into the Crowd.

LA Knight has had the most matches in 2025 out of anyone in WWE (49).

