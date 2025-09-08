Title match set for AEW All Out, Gene Snitsky appearance, LA Knight note

– Timeless Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayter vs Kris Statlander vs Thekla in a 4 Way Match for the AEW Women’s Title has been made official for All Out.
#AEWAllOut
3pm ET/Noon PT
Saturday, 9/20@AEW Women's World Title 4-Way
"Timeless" Toni Storm
vs@jmehytr
vs@callmekrisstat
vs@Toxic_Thekla
The Champion has laid out a challenge for All Out, calling her shot!
Toni wants Hayter + Stat + Thekla in an All Out 4-Way Title Fight! pic.twitter.com/RoNxrZPg3k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2025
– The Hurt Syndicate vs Ricochet & The Gates of Agony has also been made official for All Out.
– At Pro Wrestling Revolver Gene Snitsky made a surprise appearance and Punt Kicked a baby doll into the Crowd.
– LA Knight has had the most matches in 2025 out of anyone in WWE (49).