Tiffany Stratton and Toni Storm notes

– Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton opened up about her struggles adapting to a good-guy role after spending most of her career playing the villain. She said “I think being heel is ten times easier than being a babyface,” Stratton confessed during the conversation. “You can mess up, and you can fall on your butt, and that’s totally fine as a heel; however, as a babyface, if you do that, like the crowd could turn on you or you could get booed, and you’re supposed to be like the face of the company and stuff like that.”

– Toni Storm says she doesn’t feel she was told what to do enough in WWE:

“In the WWE, I don’t think I was told what to do enough. I wasn’t told to do anything, actually. Obviously you’re told what to do in a certain circumstance, but overall, I don’t feel like I was told what to do enough.

There’s direction in things like, you know, this is what you do on television, this is cameras. But then, as in regards to a character, no, I was never like—they would write promos, but I kind of just did it.

I wasn’t really told, like, do this. ‘Today you’re a cat and this is your character and your name is Bloody, Tory, Bloody Smith.’ No one had told me anything and I kept my name the whole time.“

(source: Interview on ShowMarkingOut)