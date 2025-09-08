Tiffany Stratton and Toni Storm notes

– Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton opened up about her struggles adapting to a good-guy role after spending most of her career playing the villain. She said “I think being heel is ten times easier than being a babyface,” Stratton confessed during the conversation. “You can mess up, and you can fall on your butt, and that’s totally fine as a heel; however, as a babyface, if you do that, like the crowd could turn on you or you could get booed, and you’re supposed to be like the face of the company and stuff like that.”

Toni Storm says she doesn’t feel she was told what to do enough in WWE:

“In the WWE, I don’t think I was told what to do enough. I wasn’t told to do anything, actually. Obviously you’re told what to do in a certain circumstance, but overall, I don’t feel like I was told what to do enough.

There’s direction in things like, you know, this is what you do on television, this is cameras. But then, as in regards to a character, no, I was never like—they would write promos, but I kind of just did it.

I wasn’t really told, like, do this. ‘Today you’re a cat and this is your character and your name is Bloody, Tory, Bloody Smith.’ No one had told me anything and I kept my name the whole time.“

(source: Interview on ShowMarkingOut)

