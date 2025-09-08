Ronda Rousey says she has no reason to return to WWE, Rusev makes a NXT appearance (video)

– Ronda Rousey says she has no reason to return to WWE after the company released her friends.

“It was a lot of needless anxiety and things like that. And the whole company was just a chaotic s–t show on the inside, and then they ended up dropping all my friends. So I really have no reason to go back.

I wanted to do a run with the Four Horsewomen and I never got to do that. And now I feel like I’ve already accomplished everything that I wanted to in WWE and all that’s really left for me is to go there and have fun with my friends, and none of my friends are there anymore.”

(via Raj Prashad via Yahoo)

– Rusev made an appearance at yesterday’s NXT show in August, GA.

Rusev in NXT?! You NEVER know who's going to show up at an #WWENXT Live Event…#NXTAugusta Tickets on sale now ️: https://t.co/ICsLq49IG3 pic.twitter.com/QQVxneB8G5 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2025