Ronda Rousey praises Marina Shafir’s progress in AEW

Ronda Rousey praised Marina Shafir’s progress in AEW, noting that she’s “coming into her own in that space and feeling really confident and just becoming like a real f—ing pro.” Rousey reflected on how far Shafir has come, saying she went from “How do I do an arm drag?” to being part of five-star matches, emphasizing that it’s been inspiring to see her joy and growth in wrestling.

She credited Jon Moxley as a major influence, calling him “the most incredible human being ever… so supportive and so kind and so passionate.” Rousey highlighted that his “willingness and passion to give back and to bring up everybody with him” has been crucial for Shafir’s success, and she expressed gratitude for the friendship he’s shown Marina.

Rousey also spoke broadly about wrestling culture, stressing that wrestlers like Shafir and Moxley are “the real lifeblood of the industry.” She hopes the business continues to foster collaboration rather than competition, explaining that “the culture and the giving back to each other and the constant hands helping each other up… is what makes it continue to be great.”

