Ronda Rousey praises Jon Moxley

Ronda Rousey praised Jon Moxley while highlighting his impact on Marina Shafir’s career and the wrestling industry as a whole. She reflected on Shafir’s growth, saying it’s inspiring to see her “going from being like, ‘How do I do an arm drag,’ to being part of five-star matches” and enjoying success at the top level.

Rousey credited Moxley’s influence, calling him “the most incredible human being ever” and describing him as “so supportive and so kind and so passionate.” She emphasized his humility and generosity, noting that “so much of that success stems from his talent – and not just his talent, but his willingness and passion to give back and to bring up everybody with him.”

She also stressed that people like Moxley are essential, saying “(People like Moxley) are the real lifeblood of the industry.” For Rousey, the culture of wrestlers helping one another is what ensures pro wrestling’s strength, explaining that “it’s the culture and the giving back to each other… that is what makes it continue to be great.”

Source: Uncrowned