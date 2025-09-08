Riddle Fails to Turn Up, RevPro Finds New Home

Controversy is flaring after a former WWE star no-showed at an event he had been booked for since May.

Matt Riddle, who is currently the Major League Wrestling (MLW) world champion, had been due to appear in the main event of Al Snow’s Global Wrestling Kingdom’s first-ever show, A New Kingdom Rises, in Barnsley, Yorkshire, England, on Sunday, August 31, where he would have faced Simon Miller.

But the former WWE United States champion, who moved into the world of pro wrestling after a long and successful MMA career, did not even get to the venue.

Cultaholic claims that Riddle did not turn up despite the event being held to raise money for domestic abuse survivors and homeless veterans.

In fact, the former NXT tag team title holder was not even in the UK, having stayed in the United States to perform at Boca Raton Championship Wrestling in Florida the same day.

Riddle is currently the BRCW tag champ, and he and partner Stallion Rogers were able to retain their belts, beating Lakay and Lincoln.

Interestingly, considering his prior commitment in Britain, Riddle had not been advertised for the Floridian show.

Wrestling fans who like to bet might now consider that the odds of Riddle returning to the WWE on verified sites are going to be longer than before now especially since, according to PWInsider, the former MMA fighter had previously cancelled a show on the day of the event in February after attending Nick Hogan’s wedding.

Grado Saves the Day

That said, fans in Barnsley were able to get a replacement main eventer as Scottish veteran Grado was called in to wrestle Miller, driving five hours from his Ayrshire home to face the wrestler-turned-presenter.

The British company, run by former WWE Hardcore Champion Al Snow, had to issue refunds to fans who paid for a meet-and-greet with Riddle, though.

According to Cultaholic, Riddle had complained about the flight that Snow’s company had booked for him, claiming it was “cheap” and that he was not happy about having to stay in a hotel in Barnsley for two nights.

Global Wrestling Kingdom offered to arrange wrestling seminars to allow Riddle to make some more money, but these were cancelled, and refunds were issued.

On September 3, Riddle, whose MMA career saw him win eight fights, lose three, and have another two go to no contests, hit out at GKW.

Accusing the company of booking him the “worst flight in history” and having turned the event into a charity show at the “last minute”, he claimed Snow’s promotion would have left him sitting for two days in a hotel room which, Riddle said, he had told the company he could not do.

He added: “I told you I would fly to London Saturday evening. You said, “You pay for it.” I go, “No, you pay for it. Take it out of my pay, whatever.”

“You guys refused, so I flew to Miami and wrestled there.”

RevPro To Start At New Venue

Remaining in the UK, one of the country’s top indie promotions is promising a new era for fans.

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro), which recently celebrated its thirteenth anniversary with a weekend of shows featuring such stars as the promotion’s women’s champion Mercedes “Nine Belts” Moné and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s IWGP heavyweight title holder Zack Sabre Jr, is moving the location of its monthly London shows.

RevPro’s Live In London events had, until August 2025, taken place at the 229 Venue in Great Portland Street in the centre of the British capital, having previously been held at the Cockpit Theatre in London’s Marylebone district until earlier this decade.

The promotion will now be making monthly appearances at the historic Porchester Hall in Bayswater, West London, with the first show at the venue featuring a tag match between the newly-renamed The Machine, formerly Sunshine Machine, and the Flying Bryant Brothers, while Bullet Club’s Robbie X will take on former NXT tag team champion Trent Seven.

Meanwhile, the company’s debut show at their new location will also feature Callum Newman’s return to the UK following his appearance in New Japan’s G1 Climax tournament.

The Prince of Pace will resume his partnership with JJ Gale to wrestle a tag team match against Maverick Mayhew and Danny Black.

The show comes soon after RevPro announced it would host its annual Uprising show at the Vale Arena in Cardiff on December 14, the day after AEW returns to the Welsh capital’s Utilita Arena for an episode of Collision.