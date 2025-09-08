Online Roulette Non GamStop Casinos for 2025

Casino roulette remains one of the most popular online games. The number of providers has fluctuated in recent years. Which online roulette casinos without GamStop are there, and what should you look out for?

Roulette Online Casinos Without GamStop – Test Winners

We continuously test the UK’s online roulette casinos. Before we offer a detailed analysis of the games, bonuses, and payment methods, we provide you with a brief overview of our top 5 online roulette casinos. At the same time, many international platforms attract players with non GamStop 400% casino promotions, giving them access to larger bonus packages and more diverse gameplay experiences.









HTML Table Generator





Category Casino Best Roulette Casino GoldWin Most Roulette Games CashWin Highest Roulette Limits Europe Casino 777 Bitcoin Roulette Casino Cas2Bet Best Roulette Live Casin Wintopia





Best Roulette Casinos Without GamStop Presented

Since the 2021 State Treaty on Gambling, online casinos have been prohibited from offering online roulette. Only casinos without GamStop still offer roulette games. Therefore, we present alternative casinos here that don’t offer roulette but do offer real money slots and are licensed in the UK.

1. GoldWin

GoldWin stands out in the real money casino industry for its security and offers players across the UK an exciting gaming experience.

The platform prioritizes user privacy and uses strong encryption technology to comply with strict iGaming regulations.

The online casino also rewards its players with generous bonuses and regular promotions. These include an attractive welcome offer with a €100 bonus and 50 free spins for new users.

Thus, GoldWin is and remains one of the leading non GamStop casinos and will continue to captivate and delight its customers in the near future.

Pros

• Around 1,600 games from the most well-known software providers, including NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and Merkur

• Generous welcome bonus of 100% up to €100 plus 50 free spins

• A wide range of trusted deposit and withdrawal methods, including PayPal

Cons

• Some complaints about too few loyalty offers

• Customer service is not always available by phone

2. Space Slots

With its state-of-the-art platform and wide range of games, Space Slots is becoming one of the strongest casino representatives on the iGaming market.

Since its founding in 2013, Space Slots—which offers more than 100 casino games from more than 25 popular software providers—has built a solid reputation for reliability and variety.

British players trust Space Slots because of its focus on security, the fact that it is a €1 deposit casino , its wide range of offers, and its user-friendly website design, even though it doesn’t have the largest selection of games compared to some competitors.

Pros

• State-of-the-art website with more than 100 casino games

• The most important slots are available, such as Book of Shadows, Starburst and Immortal Romance

• The wide selection of slots is based on more than 25 software providers, which ensures variety

• Numerous betting markets for British players in the field of sports betting

Cons

• Compared to other providers, only a few promotions are

• Cryptocurrencies cannot currently be used

3. Spin Dog

Spin Dog, a relatively new provider in the British iGaming industry, has quickly gained attention with its impressive offering of over 540 games from well-known developers such as Amatic, Greentube, Novomatic, and Pragmatic Play.

Spin Dog was founded in 2021 and attaches great importance to a safe and transparent gaming environment for its users, which is confirmed by its licensing by the UKGC.

The website offers a wide selection of popular slots, including classics like “Eye of Horus” and “Sweet Bonanza,” as well as a variety of other popular titles to suit a wide range of player preferences. The provider is popular as a casino with no table limit.

Pros

• Extensive game selection with over 540 games from renowned developers

• Generous bonuses, including a “No Joke Bonus” with a 200% increase up to €100 and 200 free spins

• Loyalty offers for regular customers include free spins, reload bonuses and slot races.

Cons

• Time-consuming verification process through the 1-cent verification

• Short timeframe to meet the wagering requirements of the free spins, as only 21 days are allocated for bonuses and 1 day for winnings from free spins