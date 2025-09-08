Notes on The Rock, Chelsea Green, and Roxanne Perez

– The Rock has revealed his recent 70lbs weight loss is for an upcoming movie role where he plays an “eccentric, whimsical 70-something year-old” called the Chicken Man in the movie adaptation of Daniel Pinkwater’s ‘Lizard Music’ novel.

(source: Variety)

– Chelsea Green via X:

I made the mistake of taking out @MsCharlotteWWE leg when I should’ve taken out her voice box instead

These two are insufferable. https://t.co/8WWSwRAvl9 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) September 8, 2025

– Roxanne Perez posted:

She’s always been obsessed with me!!! https://t.co/Jh0WFSmnBO — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) September 8, 2025