Nikki Bella on the evolution of her wrestling persona, Rebel’s birthday, AJ Lee/Bayley (photo)

– Nikki Bella discusses the evolution of her wrestling persona, explaining that “In the beginning, I wanted to keep Fearless Nikki as Fearless Nikki because, to me, my comeback was more about nostalgia and ‘here is this Hall of Famer and legend, let’s keep her as is.’” She adds that her initial mindset was marketing-focused: “I’m a marketing machine, so I wanted to keep what was marketable and what people recognized me as.” Reflecting on her current approach, she shares that “Now, being in it, I’m actually wanting to kind of change her a little bit. I think it would be a lot of fun… I’m really excited to maybe push Fearless Nikki in a different direction.” On her character’s alignment, Nikki admits, “Deep down, I would love to go back heel, but it’s so much fun to have the challenge of being a babyface in this era that is a very different era.” She concludes with anticipation, stating, “That’s been something. I’m excited to see what’s to come with it.”

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show

– AJ Lee & Bayley:

– Happy birthday to AEW’s Rebel: