Dakota Kai says she misses wrestling, Maven offered a chance to buy back his Tough Enough trophy

– Maven (via Chris Van Vliet) has revealed he was offered the chance to buy back his Tough Enough trophy but turned it down.

Maven lost the trophy in 2012 when his Virginia storage unit went up for auction and was sold for $100. A fan then bought the trophy for $600.

“Two years ago, I was at a dinner, and the guy who has the Tough Enough trophy was there, and he came up to me. He was like, ‘I’m the one that bought your Tough Enough trophy.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, you want to buy it back from me?’ I’m like, ‘Nah, keep it.’ He wanted 600 bucks for it. I’m like, ‘You keep it.’ And then I’m thinking, I’m like, what am I gonna do with it? I tell Zach that and he’s like what?! What I would do with it? I don’t have kids, so there’s no one to leave it to. If I did that, I would do something where I made a video about hunting it down, getting it and then I would figure out a way to give it to a fan.”

– Dakota Kai expressed on her Twitch stream that she misses wrestling, stating, “I miss wrestling, you guys. We’re gonna get back into it.” She reflected on the value of her recent downtime, explaining, “It’s just one of those things where it’s been nice to have a little bit of a break.” Highlighting her extensive experience, she noted, “I’ve been doing it for a long time. Longer than the last seven years I was with WWE.” Despite appreciating the pause, she reaffirmed her passion for the sport, emphasizing, “It is nice to take a step back a bit, but I really do miss it.”