Chuck Coates passes away

– Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers posted:

Heartbreaking news to share that Chuck Coates has passed away. Chuck was a Husband, Father, Grandfather, mentor and brother to many. He was also a contributor to this page.

The first time I met Chuck, he looked the way he did in this first pic. He was jacked up, an excellent wrestler and was starring in NWA Mid Atlantic. I was just getting started and I remember looking at him and saying, “wow this guy is a wrestler.”

When I reconnected with Chuck as a contributor here, I got to see the devoted husband, father and grandfather he was. He was also a man of faith who was always there for others.

In all phases of Chucks life, he impressed me. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

– Leilani Kai via Facebook:

·

It breaks my heart to share the news that my dear friend Chuck Coates passed away early this morning at 4:33 AM. His sweet wife was by his side.

I had the privilege of traveling and wrestling around the world with Chuck when he was first getting into the business. We were on WWF cards together, crossed paths on so many NWA shows, and built memories on the road that only those in this profession can truly understand.

Chuck wasn’t just a fellow wrestler — he was a true friend, someone I always respected, and someone so many in our community thought of as a brother. He carried himself with strength, kindness, and loyalty, both inside the ring and out.

This is an extremely sad loss for our wrestling family. My heart goes out to his wife, his family, and everyone who loved him. Please keep them in your prayers during this difficult time.

Very few people were like Chuck Coates. Friends for 35+ years, all the way back to the original Madd Maxx days. He now has his Angel wings. I love you, Chucky! Please continue to pray for Cynthia, David and their families ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zNa0tk1HCc — NWALegends.com (@NWALegends) September 8, 2025