Are there any fees for using MuchBetter at non GamStop casinos?

Deposits and withdrawals at non GamStop casinos are usually free of charge, meaning you won’t incur any fees. It’s important to carefully review the terms and conditions on the casino’s website to avoid any unpleasant surprises. Many players also look for platforms where they can play bingo without GamStop restrictions, enjoying a wider variety of games and entertainment options. If you withdraw cash from an ATM using your prepaid card, a fee of 0.99% will be charged. If you make withdrawals from your MuchBetter account to a bank account, you will be charged €3 per transaction. Foreign transactions are subject to a fee of 1% of the transfer amount, up to a maximum of €40. However, payments to another MuchBetter account are free of charge.

Are there any limits?

The limits you have at MuchBetter depend on whether you have verified your account or not. If your verification is still pending, you can still play with a generous amount of up to €2,500. However, if you want to play with a larger sum of money at an online casino, we recommend verifying your account, as this will increase your limit.

However, we can’t tell you exactly what your new contribution limit will be at this point, as it also depends on how often you make which transactions. It also makes a difference whether you use the MuchBetter prepaid card or, for example, the key fob for contactless payments.

An exact statement of your future limit therefore depends on your own decisions. You can usually only get definitive information about the possible conditions at MuchBetter casinos without GamStop from customer support or by looking at your casino provider’s player account.

Is there a MuchBetter Casino bonus ?

Every now and then, an online casino offers special bonuses for using a specific payment option. For example, some online casino providers grant you a 200% reload bonus of up to €50 when you deposit with MuchBetter. Over time, however, many more programs will surely become established. However, the bonus promotions aren’t much different from the new customer and welcome offers, which you can easily use with the app at all casino providers that accept MuchBetter.

However, the company MuchBetter has now set up several of its own loyalty programs. For example, you’ll receive a free keychain for contactless payments if you spend over €100 in the first month after registering. You also collect Rewards loyalty points, which you can use to participate in weekly drawings with great prizes and bonuses. If you don’t win, you’ll receive a consolation prize of €2.50 on Mondays.

Even long-time MuchBetter customers can find some great special conditions for their ongoing deposits at many providers. Last but not least, you’ll always find new, limited-time promotions.

Can I use MuchBetter from my mobile phone?

Almost all non GamStop casinos currently support deposits via mobile device. Accordingly, MuchBetter deposits should also be seamless. To use this payment method, you must first create an account with the payment service provider and have a mobile device available. You can register an account using the app, which you can download for free from Google Play and the App Store.

Naturally, the company wants to stand out from the competition and therefore offers several practical features. These include the free MuchBetter credit card and a keychain that you can use for contactless payments. There are no fees involved. With the MuchBetter card, you can make quick withdrawals from your MuchBetter account at both non GamStop casinos and in stores, and even withdraw cash if needed – all from your mobile phone.

Is MuchBetter the better PayPal alternative?

Paypal withdrew its offer from non GamStop casinos last year with new terms of use and is no longer available as a payment option in any casino.

MuchBetter is obviously ahead of the game here, because even though the payment service provider is still much less well-known than Paypal, it is already available as a payment method in a large number of available and reputable non GamStop casinos.

Essentially, PayPal offers three particularly important advantages as a payment method: security, anonymity, and speed. MuchBetter also fully meets these three criteria, making it the ideal alternative to PayPal, one you can use with at least as much confidence.