Announced for next week’s WWE Raw, matches announced for Wrestlepalooza PLE

Announced for next week’s Raw …

– John Cena addresses the WWE Universe

– Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch will have a Face Off against CM Punk & AJ Lee

– Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez

Announced for Wrestlepalooza…

THE USOS vs. THE BRONSONS! JIMMY & JEY reunite to take on BRON BRAKKER & BRONSON REED at #Wrestlepalooza! ️: https://t.co/jmQeA6KgGx pic.twitter.com/VvZiLf4oeB — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025

A MATCH 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING: AJ LEE & CM PUNK vs. BECKY LYNCH & SETH ROLLINS in a Mixed Tag Team Match at #Wrestlepalooza! ‍ ️: https://t.co/jmQeA6KgGx pic.twitter.com/UJutQib8BT — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025