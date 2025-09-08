Announced for next week’s WWE Raw, matches announced for Wrestlepalooza PLE

Announced for next week’s Raw …
– John Cena addresses the WWE Universe
– Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch will have a Face Off against CM Punk & AJ Lee
– Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez
Announced for Wrestlepalooza…
THE USOS vs. THE BRONSONS!
JIMMY & JEY reunite to take on BRON BRAKKER & BRONSON REED at #Wrestlepalooza!
A MATCH 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING:
AJ LEE & CM PUNK vs. BECKY LYNCH & SETH ROLLINS in a Mixed Tag Team Match at #Wrestlepalooza!
