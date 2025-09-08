Announced for next week’s WWE Raw, matches announced for Wrestlepalooza PLE

By
Steve Gerweck
-
442

Announced for next week’s Raw …

John Cena addresses the WWE Universe

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch will have a Face Off against CM Punk & AJ Lee

– Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez

Announced for Wrestlepalooza…

