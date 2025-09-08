All Out 2025 PPV surpasses 10,000 tickets distributed

AEW has surpassed 10,000 tickets distributed for All Out with two weeks left for the show.

The Scotiabank Arena is currently set for just over 11,300 seats but it can sit around 18,000 so more sections can be opened if there’s enough demand.

According to @WrestleTix, the show is a 10,034 tickets out at the moment, making it the highest-attended All Out since the pay-per-view started in 2019. Apart from 2020 during the pandemic, all previous All Out PPVs took place in the Chicago area, with the NOW Arena hosting four and the United Center hosting one.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.ca starting from CA $69.75. Two offers – AEW 5 Plus Pack and Me+3 4-Pack – are also available for purchase.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996