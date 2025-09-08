AJ Lee makes first Raw appearance tonight since March 2015

Monday Night Raw tonight will feature the return of AJ Lee to the red brand for the first time since March 2015 as the mixed tag team match between Punk and Lee against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch is expected to be made official for Wrestlepalooza.

“You’ve had my back for a decade. This run is for you, my wonderful weirdos,” Lee wrote on X today following her successful return this past Friday on Smackdown in Chicago.

Only two matches have been announced for the show so far including AJ Styles vs El Grande Americano and Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez. Plus, Jimmy and Jey Uso will appear live as their battle against The Vision continues.

