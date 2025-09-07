WWE News and Notes

– Stephanie McMahon recently promoted a VPN service on her popular podcast, What’s Your Story?, and basically encouraged fans in the United States to watch all WWE programming on Netflix through a VPN, instead of paying $30 per month separately for ESPN. According to Fightful Select, one source noted that ESPN wasn’t thrilled with Stephanie’s VPN promotion, as they thought it wouldn’t be a major issue.

– SmackDown ring announcer Mark Nash thanks John Cena after Cena’s final appearance on SmackDown:

“The past couple of months having the privilege of introducing The Greatest of All Time, The Never Seen Seventeen on Friday Night Smackdown has truly been an honor! Thank you.”

– Stephanie Vaquer via Tik Tok:

STEPHANIE VAQUER JUST DROPPED THE GREATEST TIK TOK OF ALL TIME ‍ pic.twitter.com/ob7FgTfL14 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 6, 2025

– Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Mara Sadé and Kevin Knight.

Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Mara Sadé and Kevin Knight! Lash Legend: "The Real Life Power Rangers"pic.twitter.com/8MAHgEiFIT — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) September 7, 2025

