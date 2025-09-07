WWE News and Notes

Steve Gerweck
Stephanie McMahon recently promoted a VPN service on her popular podcast, What’s Your Story?, and basically encouraged fans in the United States to watch all WWE programming on Netflix through a VPN, instead of paying $30 per month separately for ESPN. According to Fightful Select, one source noted that ESPN wasn’t thrilled with Stephanie’s VPN promotion, as they thought it wouldn’t be a major issue.

– SmackDown ring announcer Mark Nash thanks John Cena after Cena’s final appearance on SmackDown:

“The past couple of months having the privilege of introducing The Greatest of All Time, The Never Seen Seventeen on Friday Night Smackdown has truly been an honor! Thank you.”

Stephanie Vaquer via Tik Tok:

Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Mara Sadé and Kevin Knight.

Lash Legend: “The Real Life Power Rangers”

  1. Most people already knew to use a vpn to watch them that way I don’t know why but I watch smack down on Netflix using 1 and I have free cable

