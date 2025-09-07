Ten most indestructible WWE superstars of all time

By
Steve Gerweck
-
1
903

WWE has posted a new list of the ’10 Most Indestructible WWE Superstars Of All Time’

1 – The Undertaker
2 – Brock Lesnar
3 – Goldberg
4 – ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt
5 – Kane
6 – Hulk Hogan
7 – Ultimate Warrior
8 – Jacob Fatu
9 – Mankind
10 – Solo Sikoa

