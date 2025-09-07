Ted DiBiase suffers injuries from an accidental airport fall

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase recently revealed that he suffered an accidental fall while traveling through the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Speaking on his “Everybody’s Got a Pod” podcast, DiBiase explained that the incident left him with a black eye and badly bruised ribs, but thankfully no broken bones.

DiBiase described the situation as happening very quickly while he was rushing to his gate. “There were some kids there, and they were playing around, and they were just kids being kids,” he said. “One of them, like, fell right in front of me, and I had no choice. I was hustling… I did a face bump. I mean, I went down. I went down hard, buddy.”

He said that a gate attendant came to his aid with a rag for his face, which was bleeding. “I had a, I don’t know if you can see it, a black eye,” he said, showing the effects of the fall. “The rest of it is, it was, it’s my right side.”

While an examination revealed he did not break any ribs, he described the pain as significant. “I have had a broken rib before. And if you have a broken rib, you can’t breathe,” he explained. “And even now, even though there’s nothing broken, I’ve got a really good bruise, but it’s so sore.”

DiBiase was able to find some humor in the situation, despite the pain and the circumstances. “You talk about the embarrassment, right?” he joked. “The Million Dollar Man, you know, takes a big bump in the Atlanta airport.”