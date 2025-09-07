Spoilers: TNA Impact taping results from Minneapolis

TNA Wrestling taped its latest episodes of iMPACT! on September 5th at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. You can check out the complete results below, courtesy of ProWrestling.net:

* The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) and Team 3-D (Bully Ray & D-Von) agree to a tables match at TNA Bound For Glory

* Mustafa Ali def. Brian Myers

* Order 4 and The System will meet in a Hardcore War at TNA Bound For Glory

* Judas Icarus defeated Eric Young

* Victoria Crawford calls out Gia Miller, but Jody Threat answers.

* The Elegance Brand (Ash by Elegance, M by Elegance & Heather by Elegance) def. Masha Slamovich and The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay)

* Frankie Kazarian brings out Mr. Anderson (Ken Kennedy/Mr. Kennedy). Kazarian mocks Steve Maclin’s military background. Jake Something attacks Anderson. Maclin makes the save. Kazarian vs. Maclin is official for TNA Bound For Glory

* Indi Hartwell def. Dani Luna by DQ

* Mike Santana def. AJZ

* Santana calls out Trick Williams. Ridge Holland attacks Santana.

* TNA Tag Team Championships: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) def. The Nemeths (Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth)

* Victoria Crawford def. Jody Threat

* Leon Slater & Cedric Alexander def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

* Mance Warner won a 10-person intergender battle royal

* Masha Slamovich will face Ash By Elegance at Bound For Glory. Indi Hartwell will be the guest referee.

* Ken Anderson & Steve Maclin def. Jake Something & Frankie Kazarian