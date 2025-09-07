Peter Rosenberg says Matt Riddle is an example of a wasted opportunity

Peter Rosenberg didn’t hold back when discussing Matt Riddle, calling him a prime example of wasted opportunity. He explained that Riddle “got immense opportunity, acted like a jackass” and that his behavior was part of a larger pattern. While Rosenberg admitted he once had “a good conversation with him back in the day,” he stressed that Riddle still “carried himself like a jackass, made a bunch of mistakes, made a bunch of enemies.”

Rosenberg argued this behavior hasn’t stopped since Riddle’s WWE exit in 2023, saying, “Now he’s still carrying himself like a jackass, saying things that are completely inappropriate.” The tipping point for Rosenberg was Riddle’s recent comments about AJ Lee and CM Punk, which he condemned as “disrespectful things about AJ Lee.” Frustrated, Rosenberg added bluntly: “Just shut up, bro. Come on, man, like shut up.”

Beyond personal conduct, Rosenberg also critiqued Riddle’s wrestling style. While acknowledging Riddle’s talent, he admitted, “Riddle in ring did very little for me style wise. It wasn’t for me.” He then compared Riddle unfavorably to Rob Van Dam, noting that although both shared a stoner persona, “he wasn’t RVD… he certainly wasn’t the pro wrestler that RVD is.”

Finally, Rosenberg admitted that his sharp words were easier to say on a podcast than in person: “If you want to know would I say this to Matt Riddle’s face, probably not… But I’m not in his face. I’m right here.”

Source: Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg