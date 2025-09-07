NXT Live Results / Augusta, Ga / Sun Sep 7, 2025

The Complete Results from Bell Auditorium:
- TNA Champion Trick Williams d Shiloh Hill
- Ivy Nile and Lash Legend d The Culling: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley (with Shawn Spears and Niko Vance). Nile pins Paxley. The Culling attacks Nile and Legend after the match.
- Ricky Saints d Rusev
- American Made: Julius and Brutus Creed d The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance: Julius Creed pins Spears.
- NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne d Maxxine Dupri and Kelani Jordan in a Triple-Threat Match. Jayne pins Dupri after Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx are ejected for interference.
- The Dark State: Dion Lennox / Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars d Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / The LWO: Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Griffin pins Cruz del Toro.
- Dragon Lee d NXT North American Champion Ethan Page via DQ. Page retains the title.
- The Judgment Day: Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez d Sol Ruca and Zaria: Perez pins Zaria.
- Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Grayson Waller
Thanks to @rgurzi81 / @DJALL_REDDY / @Michael89777838 in attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM