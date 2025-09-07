No AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium this year

While the Grand Slam name will live on with an Australia show next February, the annual U.S. Grand Slam Dynamite and Collision at Arthur Ashe Stadium is not happening this year.

Typically held in the third week of September, AEW has quietly moved away from holding this stadium event for the first time since 2021 when it was introduced to much fanfare.

With lower attendance and booking of smaller arenas, Arthur Ashe Stadium was probably a bit too big for the time being, although the location is certainly an option when business picks up again.

Grand Slam in 2021 had 20,177 fans and that was followed by 13,800 fans in 2022. In 2023 the audience held much better and drew 11,265 but last year it dropped to 8,834.

AEW has since held a Grand Slam in Brisbane, Australia in February 2025 and then another Grand Slam in Mexico City in June 2025, with each show drawing around 13,000 to 14,000 respectively.

Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is the home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, hosts the men final today.

