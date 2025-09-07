Independent wrestler passes away

Jonathan Echevarria, known as Jaka, has passed away following a heart attack.

A few days ago, a GoFundMe page was created to help with the financial challenges following the medical emergency.

Echevarria’s sister Annette Rivera stated in the campaign that her brother was in critical condition in the ICU following the heart attack.

Jaka is best known for his work in Beyond Wrestling as part of Team Pazuzu alongside Mike Santana and Ortiz, as well as his work in promotions such as Chikara, Evolve, AIW, JAPW, GCW, CZW, C4 and PROGRESS Wrestling, to name a few.

He began his wrestling career in 2007 and is a 2x EVOLVE Tag Team Champion.