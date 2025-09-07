Christian says his AEW run is the greatest of his career

Christian Cage says his AEW run is the greatest of his career, doesn’t feel his age in the ring:

“You don’t typically see it happening with people that are around the 50-year-old age, completely becoming something, this fresh entity.

But I’m not like anybody else. And that’s why it works, because I don’t feel like I’m 50 when I’m in the ring or 51. If I couldn’t do what I did at the level that I did it, then I wouldn’t even be in the ring.

This is, without a doubt, the greatest, the best run.

Did I see it happening this late? No, but it did. And like I said, when I got my career back after being gone for seven years, I wasn’t coming back to do the greatest hits tour. I was coming back to be the best. And that’s the kind of standards that I hold myself to. Anything less than that, you would not see me step foot in that ring.”

(Interview w/ @RajPrashad)