Christian reflects on the unexpected viral success of his “dead father” line

Christian Cage reflected on the unexpected viral success of his “dead father” line, emphasizing the importance of seizing such moments and fully committing to his performance. He explained, “When I got the reaction, it just made me want to push it further and further, and that’s what I did,” adding that he initially “said one phrase and people went crazy with it. So I just kept pushing it and pushing it.” He stressed that in wrestling, “you can’t have any reservations about things like this. You have to believe in yourself and you have to be willing to go to certain places to garner reactions. I was going to places that at the time nobody else was going to. This is a very copycat-type business. When you see the influence of other people, [who] start doing and saying things in the same way that you are, then you know what you’re doing is working, especially when it runs across multiple companies and other people.”

Christian also highlighted the responsibility of connecting with the audience when given creative freedom, stating, “When you go up there and have the ability to say 100% your words and your vision, it’s up to you to connect with the audience. If you don’t, then it falls on your shoulders. There’s nobody else to blame.” Reflecting on whether he expected the reaction, he admitted, “No, I had no clue. It was a deeply personal line, and I was expecting a reaction. I don’t know if I expected it to go as viral as it did. And when something like that happens you have to jump on it.”

Source: Uncrowned