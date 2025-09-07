AEW streaming could move to new TNT Sports app instead of HBO Max next year

AEW could be switching from HBO Max to the new TNT Sports streaming service next year when the network separates from Warner Bros. Discovery as part of the company restructuring.
AEW will fall under the Global Networks arm while HBO Max will reside under the Streaming & Studios portion of the company.
The corporate restructure means HBO Max will no longer be the home for live sports coverage and AEW, since it airs on TNT and TBS, is likely to move to the new streaming service.
Gunnar Wiedenfels, who will be heading up Global Networks, said that TNT Sports will have its own DTC app which will be available as a standalone product or as a bundle with Discovery+, HBO Max, or any other third-party service.
There are also talks of bundling the TNT Sports app with ESPN and FOX One, which if it happens means that AEW fans would have to also pay for the ESPN streaming service that carries WWE premium live events.
Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996
Maybe everybody should have waited until they actually bothered to tell us which side they counted pro wrestling as before reporting anything? I’m sure someone in AEW has the current answer themselves right now.
The splitting of the scripted side vs non-scripted side always put wrestling in a bizarre middle ground. It could easily have gone with the sports stuff to the non-scripted side as much as it could have gone with the scripted stuff to their side.
The only thing that’s certain here is that it’s looking like one side gets all here.