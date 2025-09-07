AEW streaming could move to new TNT Sports app instead of HBO Max next year

AEW could be switching from HBO Max to the new TNT Sports streaming service next year when the network separates from Warner Bros. Discovery as part of the company restructuring.

AEW will fall under the Global Networks arm while HBO Max will reside under the Streaming & Studios portion of the company.

The corporate restructure means HBO Max will no longer be the home for live sports coverage and AEW, since it airs on TNT and TBS, is likely to move to the new streaming service.

Gunnar Wiedenfels, who will be heading up Global Networks, said that TNT Sports will have its own DTC app which will be available as a standalone product or as a bundle with Discovery+, HBO Max, or any other third-party service.

There are also talks of bundling the TNT Sports app with ESPN and FOX One, which if it happens means that AEW fans would have to also pay for the ESPN streaming service that carries WWE premium live events.

