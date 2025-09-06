WWE publishes footage of Punk and Lee after Smackdown goes off the air

After Smackdown went off the air, Punk and Lee continued to celebrate, with Punk leaving the ring to leave Lee get all the glory for herself.

Lee noticed that Becky left the Women’s Intercontinental title in the ring and after thinking about it, she picked it up, caressed it and hopped around with it.

The two then went around ringside to greet their family members who were sitting in front row as AJ carried the IC title around her shoulder and Punk hopped around behind his wife, hyping up the crowd.

As both were walking to the back, the fans started chanting Lee’s name again and she ran back down to the ring for some more hops and pose on the turnbuckles.

The husband-and-wife team have now made their WWE return in the same arena a couple of years apart from each other.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996