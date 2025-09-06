Wrestling couple tie the knot, Chris Jericho comments on his future

Taz sends out a huge congratulations to MJF and Alicia on their marriage!

“I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting.”

Chris Jericho via Daily @_denisesalcedo)

