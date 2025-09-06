Update on the WWE commentary team, Naomi reacts to AJ Lee’s WWE return

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
1496

Wade Barrett will be off the road going forward. He will not be calling Raw, reports Mike Johnson. Some have asked if this is fallout of Barrett’s comments about Nikki Bella at the Clash in Paris event pre-show, but it’s not confirmed that is the case.

The current plan is for Michael Cole and Corey Graves to be the commentary team for both RAW and SmackDown going forward.

Naomi reacts to AJ Lee’s return on SmackDown:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here