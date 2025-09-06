Update on the WWE commentary team, Naomi reacts to AJ Lee’s WWE return

– Wade Barrett will be off the road going forward. He will not be calling Raw, reports Mike Johnson. Some have asked if this is fallout of Barrett’s comments about Nikki Bella at the Clash in Paris event pre-show, but it’s not confirmed that is the case.

The current plan is for Michael Cole and Corey Graves to be the commentary team for both RAW and SmackDown going forward.

– Naomi reacts to AJ Lee’s return on SmackDown:

“Caffeine perks you up… but me, I’m some natural dynamite baby.” @TheAJMendez welcome back my lil Dynamite give em hell #smackdown — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 6, 2025

Those #SmackDown newbies don’t deserve to share a lockeroom with Aj if I was there I would throw them heffas bags in the hallway hahahhahahahaha⚠️ — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 6, 2025

I’m pulling out the last few strands of hair I have left⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ I’ve waited a decade for this return just to be sitting on the couch now looking crazy ⚠️ https://t.co/jnfIFSCj8s — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 6, 2025