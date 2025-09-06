The new AAA power structure

The new AAA creative structure has Paul Levesque at the top, with his main creative support being Jeremy Borash, Mark Calaway (The Undertaker), Charles Ashenoff (Konnan), and Dorian Roldan.

The key producers for the brand are now Matt Bloom, Pete Dunne, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Jack Melendez (Moody Jack), Juan Rivera (Savio Vega), Jose Cordero (Lince Dorado) and one other person.

There is some input from Shawn Michaels to Levesque, but it was said that while he’s been at shows, he’s not really involved because he’s so heavily invested in NXT.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)