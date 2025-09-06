Stori Denali debuts in ROH

Stori Denali is the Premier Athletes Contingency plan, making her ROH debut on this week’s episode as she joined the Premier Athletes.

Smart Mark Sterling & Premier Athletes on ROH have recruited a female member for their faction… STORI DENALI.

pic.twitter.com/vhGBVj2KWM — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) September 6, 2025

Welcome to Ring of Honor, Stori Denali, a powerhouse of a goddess and wrestler in the squared circle. As she made her low-key debut in yesterday's Ring of Honor episode, helping the Premier Athletes bu chokeslaming Serpentico on the mat. Welcome home, me dear. #ROH #Denali pic.twitter.com/aHlpOwfBjW — Carlos Cisneros AEW (All Elite Wrestling) (@CarlosC34566529) September 6, 2025

Who is Stori Denali?

Denali is a 6’3 former Ohio State Volleyball player, which is about enough to make her a blue chipper right there. Besides her height and obvious athletic ability, Stori has shown off her power in matches against the likes of Shelly Benson, Aesop Mitchell, and in a triple threat for the BCW Women’s Title against Stacy Shadows and Rayvin Raddix.

Stori vs. Sophia Rose for the OVW Women’s Championship from this year.