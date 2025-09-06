Stori Denali debuts in ROH

Stori Denali is the Premier Athletes Contingency plan, making her ROH debut on this week’s episode as she joined the Premier Athletes.

Who is Stori Denali?

Denali is a 6’3 former Ohio State Volleyball player, which is about enough to make her a blue chipper right there. Besides her height and obvious athletic ability, Stori has shown off her power in matches against the likes of Shelly Benson, Aesop Mitchell, and in a triple threat for the BCW Women’s Title against Stacy Shadows and Rayvin Raddix.

Stori vs. Sophia Rose for the OVW Women’s Championship from this year.

